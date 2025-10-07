Online gaming companies challenge new law in SC

Government stands by law, says it's for people's protection

The Supreme Court has pushed the hearing to November 4, right after Deepavali, so all legal steps can be sorted out.

Meanwhile, the government stands by the law, saying it's needed to protect people—pointing out that 45 crore users have lost over ₹20,000 crore in these games.

By bringing all petitions together in one place, the court hopes to keep things clear and consistent across India.