Online gaming companies challenge new law in SC
Online gaming companies have taken their fight to the Supreme Court, asking for a pause on the new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.
This law bans real money games and related services, which has already led some platforms to shut down and lay off staff.
The companies say the sudden halt is hurting both businesses and jobs, and they're hoping for a quick hearing.
Government stands by law, says it's for people's protection
The Supreme Court has pushed the hearing to November 4, right after Deepavali, so all legal steps can be sorted out.
Meanwhile, the government stands by the law, saying it's needed to protect people—pointing out that 45 crore users have lost over ₹20,000 crore in these games.
By bringing all petitions together in one place, the court hopes to keep things clear and consistent across India.