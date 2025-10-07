Delhi: Unpaid water dues to be deal-breaker in property sales

Policy to kick off after amnesty scheme

This policy will be implemented after an upcoming amnesty scheme that wipes out late payment surcharges on domestic and government water bills—pretty helpful if you've fallen behind.

The idea is to boost revenue for DJB and encourage everyone to pay up on time, which is also a problem in areas without formal connections.

By tying bill payments directly to property registration (just like electricity bills), the city hopes for smoother transactions and better compliance and transparency in water billing across Delhi.