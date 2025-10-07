Delhi: Unpaid water dues to be deal-breaker in property sales
Thinking of buying or selling property in Delhi? A new rule has been approved: soon, you'll have to clear all outstanding water bills before the deal goes through.
The Delhi government, along with the Jal Board and Water Minister Parvesh Verma, hopes this move will finally put an end to unpaid water dues getting passed around during property transactions.
Policy to kick off after amnesty scheme
This policy will be implemented after an upcoming amnesty scheme that wipes out late payment surcharges on domestic and government water bills—pretty helpful if you've fallen behind.
The idea is to boost revenue for DJB and encourage everyone to pay up on time, which is also a problem in areas without formal connections.
By tying bill payments directly to property registration (just like electricity bills), the city hopes for smoother transactions and better compliance and transparency in water billing across Delhi.