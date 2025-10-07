Rare 'Doomsday fish' spotted near Tamil Nadu coast
Fishermen near Pamban, Tamil Nadu, caught a rare Oarfish—nicknamed the "Doomsday fish" because Japanese folklore claims its appearance signals earthquakes or tsunamis.
The deep-sea creature is harmless to people and usually lives far below the surface.
Oarfish sightings worldwide
Recently, there have been reports of Oarfish popping up across the world, including a massive 30-foot one off Tamil Nadu. Sightings have also been reported in Australia and New Zealand.
Scientists say these fish only come up when they're stressed or sick—not necessarily as disaster warnings—but admit more research is needed to understand their behavior.
Fishermen saved endangered dugong in August 2024
Back in August 2024, fishermen from Pudukkottai district saved an endangered dugong tangled in nets near Palk Bay.
Led by boat operator Karuppaiah, they managed to safely return it to the sea—a reminder that coastal communities play a big role in protecting marine life.