US Supreme Court weighs states' conversion therapy bans
The US Supreme Court just heard arguments about whether states can ban conversion therapy—a practice aimed at changing a young person's sexual orientation or gender identity.
Nearly half of US states already prohibit it, and this case comes right after other big court decisions affecting transgender youth healthcare.
It's a major moment in the ongoing conversation about LGBTQ+ rights.
What the case is about
This case started when Christian counselor Kaley Chiles challenged Colorado's 2019 law banning conversion therapy for minors, saying it limits her free speech and faith-based counseling.
Colorado argues the ban protects kids from treatments linked to depression and suicide.
The Supreme Court's decision could shape how states handle similar laws in the future, directly impacting LGBTQ+ youth and setting new standards for healthcare and civil rights across the country.