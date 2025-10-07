Next Article
SC to hear petition seeking CBI probe into Karur stampede
India
The Supreme Court is set to review a petition asking for a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede, which happened at actor-politician Vijay's rally and sadly claimed 41 lives.
This comes after the Madras High Court declined to order a CBI probe, and the hearing is scheduled for Friday, October 10, 2025.
Petitioner raises concerns over local police chief's statements
Petitioner Uma Anandhan, a BJP councilor, believes the local police chief's statements may have affected the fairness of the investigation.
An NDA fact-finding team pointed to poor planning—over 30,000 people showed up at a venue meant for just 2,000—leading to chaos and tragedy.
The team also met with survivors and families impacted by the incident.