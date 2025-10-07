Fish trader attacked, knife left in his neck India Oct 07, 2025

On Sunday night in Kasaragod, Kerala, 36-year-old fish trader Anil Kumar was called to Seethangoli village by the accused.

Things turned violent during a financial argument—one of the men stabbed Kumar in the neck, and the attack was even captured on video that's now circulating online.

Kumar was rushed to a Mangaluru hospital with the knife still in his neck and is currently being treated for serious injuries.