Next Article
Fish trader attacked, knife left in his neck
India
On Sunday night in Kasaragod, Kerala, 36-year-old fish trader Anil Kumar was called to Seethangoli village by the accused.
Things turned violent during a financial argument—one of the men stabbed Kumar in the neck, and the attack was even captured on video that's now circulating online.
Kumar was rushed to a Mangaluru hospital with the knife still in his neck and is currently being treated for serious injuries.
Four suspects detained
Police have detained four suspects and seized two vehicles linked to the attack.
Officers are questioning those involved and gathering evidence to piece together exactly what happened.
Meanwhile, Kumar remains under close medical care as authorities continue their probe.