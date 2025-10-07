Mumbai: Man survives 30-feet fall from Coastal Road
Late on October 6, a 28-year-old named Frashogor Dararayush Battiwala lost control of his speeding car on Mumbai's Coastal Road near Worli, hit the divider, broke through the railing, and plunged about 30 feet into the Arabian Sea.
Police believe he may have been drunk—his blood samples are being tested.
The car smashed through the railing and dropped about 30 feet into the water.
Battiwala was alone in the car but managed to stay afloat until Maharashtra Security Force teams pulled him out with a rope. He got away with only minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Police have registered a case at Worli station and are checking CCTV footage while also working to recover the sunken car.
The crash has sparked fresh worries about speeding on this busy new road, highlighting calls for better safety measures.