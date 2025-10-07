Gurugram man receives WhatsApp wedding invitation; loses ₹97,000 on clicking 

A Gurugram resident, Vinod Kumar, lost ₹97,000 after clicking on a wedding invitation link sent via WhatsApp from an unknown number. The incident took place on September 4 and was reported to the Cyber Crime West police station. The link allowed cybercriminals to hack Kumar's phone and make unauthorized transactions from his bank account.

Unauthorized transactions Kumar noticed 3 unauthorized transactions from his bank account Kumar said he clicked on the link out of curiosity and soon noticed three unauthorized transactions from his bank account. The cybercriminals had drained nearly ₹97,000 before he realized what had happened. After noticing the fraud, Kumar immediately filed a complaint with the Gurugram police, who have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Public caution Authorities warn public to be cautious of clicking links Authorities have since warned the public to be cautious of clicking on links from unknown sources, no matter how convincing they may seem. Cybercriminals are constantly coming up with new ways to scam people, and it's important for everyone to stay vigilant. The case has been registered, and an investigation is underway by the Gurugram police.

Talent scam Separate case, couple duped by woman posing as talent scout In another case, a Gurugram couple was duped by a woman posing as a talent scout for a reputed TV advertising agency. The woman, who identified herself as Anjali, approached the couple outside Ambience Mall's restaurant and claimed she was recruiting children for television ads. She targeted their six-year-old daughter, Pratiksha, and promised her roles in several ads with celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun.