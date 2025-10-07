Next Article
Maoist leader calls for ending 5-decade-old armed struggle
India
Mallojula Venugopal Rao, known as Sonu and a top spokesperson for the CPI (Maoist), has publicly called for suspending the party's armed fight.
In a recent public letter, he admitted their old "people's war" strategy no longer fits India in 2025, especially as losses mount and support drops.
Internal splits and government stance
Sonu highlighted repeated setbacks in Telangana and elsewhere, blaming outdated tactics.
While some party factions back his call for peace talks, others disagree—showing deep internal splits.
The government says it's open to talks if violence against civilians stops, but fresh attacks have stalled any real progress.
This moment could reshape a decades-long conflict—if both sides can move forward.