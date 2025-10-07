Next Article
Man abducted, tortured; Kuki-Zo group blocks NH-2 for 48 hours
A Kuki-Zo group, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), has blocked National Highway-2 for 48 hours starting at midnight of October 7.
They're protesting after Kamginlen Chongloi, an employee at Leimakhong Army HQ, was allegedly abducted and tortured near Makhan village in Kangpokpi district on October 2.
Protest highlights government inaction
This blockade isn't just about one incident—it's a callout of government inaction.
CoTU says authorities ignored their ultimatum to boost security in buffer zones between Kangpokpi and Churachandpur, leaving tribal communities feeling unsafe.
NH-2 is a major supply route in northeast India, so the protest disrupts daily life and shines a light on ongoing ethnic tensions and demands for better protection.