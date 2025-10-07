Nepalese national wanted for murder, burglary shot dead in Delhi India Oct 07, 2025

Bhim Mahabahadur Jora, a 30-year-old Nepalese national with a ₹1 lakh bounty, was killed by police at Astha Kunj Park, near Nehru Place, South Delhi, on Monday night.

Jora was wanted for the May 2024 murder of Dr. Yogesh Chandra Pal at his Jangpura home, as well as a ₹20 lakh burglary at BJP leader Mamta Bhardwaj's house in Gurugram.

He had been linked to multiple violent crimes across states.