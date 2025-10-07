Nepalese national wanted for murder, burglary shot dead in Delhi
Bhim Mahabahadur Jora, a 30-year-old Nepalese national with a ₹1 lakh bounty, was killed by police at Astha Kunj Park, near Nehru Place, South Delhi, on Monday night.
Jora was wanted for the May 2024 murder of Dr. Yogesh Chandra Pal at his Jangpura home, as well as a ₹20 lakh burglary at BJP leader Mamta Bhardwaj's house in Gurugram.
He had been linked to multiple violent crimes across states.
Jora fired at police 1st
After getting a tip-off, a joint team from Gurugram Crime Branch and Delhi Police tried to arrest Jora.
He fired at officers first, so they shot back—he was shot and critically injured. He died later at AIIMS Trauma Centre.
Inspector Narendra Sharma, who led the operation, was protected by his bulletproof vest during the shootout.
Jora used social media to befriend domestic workers
Police say Jora used social media to befriend domestic workers from upscale neighborhoods and then used their inside info for burglaries.
Investigators are now digging deeper into how he built his network online and offline.