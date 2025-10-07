Leaders pay tribute to sage Valmiki on Valmiki Jayanti

What is Valmiki Jayanti

Valmiki Jayanti, celebrated each year on the full moon of Ashwin month, honors the legendary poet who wrote the Ramayana way back in 5th-4th century BCE.

Known as India's "Adi Kavi" (first poet), Valmiki gave us an epic that isn't just Lord Rama's story—it's also about living with duty (dharma), righteousness, and devotion.