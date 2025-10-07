Leaders pay tribute to sage Valmiki on Valmiki Jayanti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders marked Valmiki Jayanti by celebrating the sage's legacy.
Modi shared that Valmiki's teachings on social harmony "will continue to illuminate the lives of all citizens forever."
President Droupadi Murmu called him "a symbol of spiritual awakening, compassion and human ideals," while UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted how the Ramayana inspires truth and justice.
What is Valmiki Jayanti
Valmiki Jayanti, celebrated each year on the full moon of Ashwin month, honors the legendary poet who wrote the Ramayana way back in 5th-4th century BCE.
Known as India's "Adi Kavi" (first poet), Valmiki gave us an epic that isn't just Lord Rama's story—it's also about living with duty (dharma), righteousness, and devotion.
Ramayana's influence across centuries
The Ramayana isn't just a classic in India; its stories and values have shaped art, literature, and culture across South and Southeast Asia for centuries.
Even today, its message about doing what's right keeps inspiring people around the world.