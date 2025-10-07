'Almighty asked me...': Lawyer who threw shoe at CJI Gavai

A 71-year-old lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, was detained and questioned after he attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai in the Supreme Court premises on Monday. The incident occurred around 11:35am during proceedings in Court No. 1. Kishore was quickly removed from the courtroom and handed over to the Delhi Police. He had valid access to the courtroom with a Bar Council of India card and temporary SCBA membership.

Release details Kishore released after SC registry refused to press charges Kishore was released after the Supreme Court registry refused to press charges against him. The Delhi Police questioned Kishore, who showed no remorse for his actions. He cited a recent Supreme Court judgment on a plea seeking restoration of Lord Vishnu's idol in Khajuraho as his reason for the attack. The CJI-led bench had dismissed the plea, saying it was an ASI matter and advised the petitioner to "ask the deity to do something."

Message disclosure 'The almighty was asking me every night...' During his questioning, Kishore had said he "couldn't sleep after that judgment" and claimed "the almighty was asking me every night how I could rest after such an insult." He said he wasn't part of any political party. A note was recovered from Kishore's possession, which read, "Mera sandesh har Sanatani ke liye hai... Sanatan dharma ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan (My message is for every follower of the Sanatani...India will not tolerate insult to the Sanatan Dharma)."