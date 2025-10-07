Explained: How Delhi celebrated Valmiki Jayanti today
On Tuesday, October 7, 2025, Delhi observed Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti—the birthday of the legendary sage behind the Ramayana.
Government offices, schools, and most banks were closed for the day, while cultural and religious events were held across the city in his honor.
Dry day in Delhi
If you were hoping for a drink on Tuesday, you were out of luck—every liquor shop, bar, and club across Delhi stayed closed for this public holiday.
The city's "dry day" will end with regular alcohol sales resuming Wednesday, October 8, 2025.
What else was open?
While official buildings were closed, private offices and markets kept working as normal.
Metro trains and busses ran on schedule too.
The only real traffic slowdowns happened near temples like Valmiki Mandir, where devotees gathered to pay their respects.