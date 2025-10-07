Jaishankar warns of challenges from US-China rivalry at Aravalli Summit India Oct 07, 2025

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at the Aravalli Summit 2025, said China's rising influence and its competition with the US could bring new challenges for India.

He urged India to learn from this shift and step up its own game, noting, "Clearly, the US is going to get a run for its money, which would not have been the case a few decades ago."