Jaishankar warns of challenges from US-China rivalry at Aravalli Summit
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at the Aravalli Summit 2025, said China's rising influence and its competition with the US could bring new challenges for India.
He urged India to learn from this shift and step up its own game, noting, "Clearly, the US is going to get a run for its money, which would not have been the case a few decades ago."
Jaishankar highlights shifting global trends
Jaishankar pointed out how global trends are shifting—China now dominates manufacturing and renewables, while supply chains feel shaky and tariffs (like recent US ones on Indian goods) can spike unpredictably.
The energy scene is changing too: the US is exporting more fossil fuels as China leads in green tech.
India should invest in its own people, startups, tech innovation
He emphasized that India needs to invest in its people, startups, and tech innovation to keep up.
With big tech shaping global rules and AI becoming a new battleground between the US and China, Jaishankar stressed that India should focus on maximizing opportunities while keeping its independence: "My interest is best secured by maximizing my opportunities and maintaining my freedom of choice."