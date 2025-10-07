Chandigarh records wettest October day in 21 years

Cold spell expected to end soon

The downpour sent temperatures tumbling from a hot 36°C on Sunday to just 24.8°C—a drop of almost 8 degrees and the coldest October day since 2021.

But don't get too comfy with sweater weather: IMD says temps should bounce back soon as skies clear, though another cool spell could follow thanks to snowfall up north and moisture from Cyclone Shakti swirling over the Arabian Sea.

Expect highs between 26-29°C and mild nights for now.