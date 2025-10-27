Delhi HC bars 'Bro Code' movie title in Indospirit case

Indospirit launched its BroCode drink back in 2015 and this year even started a YouTube series and music video under that name. When Ravi Mohan Studios announced a film called "Bro Code," Indospirit quickly took legal action. Even though Madras High Court had earlier passed an interim order in the matter on the basis of 'groundless threats,' Delhi HC now says the studio can't use or promote the title until things are settled.

The next hearing is set for December 23

The court's order came on October 14, 2025, and Ravi Mohan Studios has to hold off on using "Bro Code" until at least December 23, when the next hearing is set.

While another court had stopped Indospirit from sending legal threats for now, Delhi HC decided Indospirit's trademark claim was strong enough to block the movie from using that name—at least for now.