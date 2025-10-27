Adivi Sesh to confirm 'Dacoit' release date tomorrow 

Actor Adivi Sesh has confirmed that his upcoming film Dacoit, co-starring Mrunal Thakur , will be released during a festival. The film was earlier scheduled for a Christmas release but was postponed due to Sesh's on-set injury. Now, the actor has revealed that an official announcement about the new release date is coming soon.

Announcement What festival will 'Dacoit' be released on? Taking to social media, Sesh wrote, "We missed the Christmas release, but a festival release is fixed. Which festival? I will share tomorrow." The post also teased an official announcement about the film's new release date on Tuesday at 1:08pm. There are speculations that Dacoit could be released during Sankranti 2026. However, considering the crowded lineup for Sankranti releases, it may opt for another festival for a better theatrical run.

Production challenges Why was the film pushed back? According to a Gulte report, Dacoit faced production delays after Sesh sustained an injury while filming an intense action sequence. The injury forced a halt in production, making it impossible to meet the original Christmas 2025 release date. Before this, production also faced delays due to casting changes.