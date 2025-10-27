Adivi Sesh to confirm 'Dacoit' release date tomorrow
What's the story
Actor Adivi Sesh has confirmed that his upcoming film Dacoit, co-starring Mrunal Thakur, will be released during a festival. The film was earlier scheduled for a Christmas release but was postponed due to Sesh's on-set injury. Now, the actor has revealed that an official announcement about the new release date is coming soon.
Announcement
What festival will 'Dacoit' be released on?
Taking to social media, Sesh wrote, "We missed the Christmas release, but a festival release is fixed. Which festival? I will share tomorrow." The post also teased an official announcement about the film's new release date on Tuesday at 1:08pm. There are speculations that Dacoit could be released during Sankranti 2026. However, considering the crowded lineup for Sankranti releases, it may opt for another festival for a better theatrical run.
Production challenges
Why was the film pushed back?
According to a Gulte report, Dacoit faced production delays after Sesh sustained an injury while filming an intense action sequence. The injury forced a halt in production, making it impossible to meet the original Christmas 2025 release date. Before this, production also faced delays due to casting changes.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Dacoit'
Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit is a romantic action-thriller that features Sesh and Thakur in intense, action-oriented roles. While Sesh plays a character driven by love and vengeance, Thakur portrays Juliet, who seems to have a haunting past. The film will also see Anurag Kashyap return as an actor as he takes on the role of a fierce police officer. It will feature music by Bheems Ceciroleo.