Next Article
Samantha, Gulshan kick off 'Maa Inti Bangaram' shoot
Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Gulshan Devaiah have kicked off filming for Maa Inti Bangaram, directed by Nandini Reddy.
This project reunites Reddy and Prabhu after their hit Oh! Baby, and is produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha, and Himank Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures.
More about the film
Prabhu says the film's focus on love and belonging makes it personal for her as both actor and producer.
Duvvuru highlights their goal to tell stories that truly connect with viewers.
With Om Prakash on cinematography, Santosh Narayanan on music, Vasant Maringanti writing the screenplay, and Pallavi Singh designing costumes, the team promises an authentic Telugu cinema experience packed with emotion.