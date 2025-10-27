Get ready for big OTT clash: It's 'Kantara' v/s 'Lokah'

The blockbuster film Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 , written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty , will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, October 31. The movie is a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara and explores the divine origins of Panjurli Daiva and the eternal clash between greed, faith, and nature. It also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. The OTT release date was announced on Monday.

Clash 'Lokah' is also releasing on the same day With this clash, Kantara will be up against another blockbuster hit movie, Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah. Last week, streamer JioHotstar had revealed its release date as October 31. After earning over ₹300 crore at the box office, the Dulquer Salmaan-backed film is ready for its digital triumph. While Lokah's OTT release is properly timed, Kantara is coming to OTT the same month as its theatrical release, which is a rarity.

Film overview What is the story of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Set during the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 delves into the origins of the Panjurli Daiva legend. The film's narrative revolves around kings, tribes, and deities, with Panjurli Daiva symbolizing protection and Guliga Daiva representing unrelenting justice. The movie features breathtaking cinematography and an evocative score by Ajaneesh Loknath. It also stars Jayaram as King Rajashekhara and Rakesh Poojary, Prakash Thuminad, and Pramod Shetty in supporting roles.