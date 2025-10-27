Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' prequel hits Prime Video on October 31
What's the story
Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1, which has been a massive box office success, will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 31. The film, which was released in theaters on October 2, has reportedly grossed over ₹800 crore worldwide. The OTT platform announced the news on Monday with a tweet saying, "get ready to witness the LEGENDary adventure of BERME (fire emoji)."
Language options
OTT release in multiple languages, but no Hindi
The movie will be available on Prime Video in the original Kannada language, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. However, fans were disappointed to see that Hindi was not included among the languages for the OTT release. The Hindi version is expected to stream after a few weeks. The film's plot revolves around Berme (Shetty), a tribal leader who fights against oppressive aristocracy to protect his people's dignity and beliefs.
Global release
Film to release in English soon
In a bid to expand its reach, Kantara: Chapter 1 is also set to hit theaters worldwide in an English version on October 31. This move comes as part of the film's strategy to tap into international markets and introduce audiences around the world to its unique storytelling and cultural nuances. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, and Pramodh Shetty.