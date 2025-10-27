CBFC tussle: Kerala HC watches 'Haal'; next hearing on Thursday

The Kerala High Court recently watched the Malayalam film Haal , which is at the center of a legal dispute over alleged censorship. Justice VG Arun viewed the film on October 25 at a private studio in Kochi, reported The Hindu. The screening was attended by representatives from the Catholic Congress, which has been allowed to intervene in the case filed by Haal's makers against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Legal challenge CBFC asked for cuts in scenes showing beef consumption The makers of Haal have challenged the CBFC's demand for the deletion of several scenes from the film. The director and producer argued that these scenes are essential to the film's narrative. Among these are a scene showing beef biriyani consumption and another featuring a woman using Muslim religious clothing as a disguise. The CBFC also requested blurring of rakhi in several scenes.

Intervention Shows Thamarassery Bishop as supporter of 'love jihad': Catholic Congress The Catholic Congress was allowed to intervene in the case as it claimed that Haal portrays the Thamarassery Bishop as a supporter of "love jihad." The forum argued that this portrayal hurts the religious sentiments of Christians and could disturb societal peace. The film, directed by Muhammed Rafeeq (Veera) and starring Shane Nigam, was initially scheduled for release on September 12.

Certification details Why was 'Haal' referred to revising committee? The CBFC's regional office in Thiruvananthapuram had earlier agreed to issue a screening certificate for Haal. However, the film was later referred to the revising committee in Mumbai without prior notice, which denied the certificate and requested cuts and modifications. The committee unanimously recommended granting an "A" (suitable for adults only) certification with modifications due to the film's narrative dealing with socio-cultural dynamics and religious sensitivities.