'Naga Durga' to make Tamil cinema debut with new film
Entertainment
Pavish, who made his acting debut earlier this year, is back with a new untitled romantic drama.
The project kicked off in Chennai with a traditional pooja, launched by his grandfather Kasthuri Raja and with his uncle Selvaraghavan clapping the first shot.
Debutant Mahesh (or Magesh) Rajendran is at the helm.
Film aims to connect with youth and family audiences
This film is aiming to connect with both young people and families, while also introducing YouTube artist Naga Durga to Tamil cinema.
It marks an important next step for Pavish after his first movie got mixed reviews but helped him get noticed.
With fresh faces in music and an experienced technical crew on board, there's some genuine buzz around what's next—especially if you're curious about new talent shaking up Kollywood.