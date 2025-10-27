Why Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya never pursued acting

Career choice

Nanda is much more interested in business

Nanda, the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, said she was always interested in her father's work. "I was always fascinated by tractors, my dad and what he was doing. And when he'd come back from work, I'd talk to him about it." "That to me was far more exciting." She said about acting, "I respect it and love it for what it is, but I never wanted to be a part of it."