Why Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya never pursued acting
What's the story
Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of icons Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has revealed why she never considered a Bollywood career. In an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, she said her interests have always been in business and social work. "No, never... I feel like I was always raised in a way that my parents told me that don't do something if you're not 100% passionate or confident, or it's something that you really want to do."
Career choice
Nanda is much more interested in business
Nanda, the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, said she was always interested in her father's work. "I was always fascinated by tractors, my dad and what he was doing. And when he'd come back from work, I'd talk to him about it." "That to me was far more exciting." She said about acting, "I respect it and love it for what it is, but I never wanted to be a part of it."
Professional pursuits
Nanda's brother Agastya made his debut in 'The Archies'
Nanda has since established herself as an entrepreneur and social advocate. She runs Project Naveli, a non-profit organization that promotes gender equality, and is also involved in her family's business ventures. Despite her family's roots in the film industry, Nanda chose to carve out a different path for herself. Meanwhile, her younger brother Agastya Nanda made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. He will next be seen in Ikkis, releasing in December.