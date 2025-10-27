BJP urges CBFC to clear 'Punjab '95' without cuts
The BJP is urging India's film board (CBFC) to clear the new Punjabi movie Punjab '95 without any cuts.
The film, starring Diljit Dosanjh, tells the real-life story of Jaswant Singh Khalra—a human rights activist who uncovered illegal killings in Punjab.
BJP spokesperson RP Singh says it deserves the same treatment as other fact-based films like The Kashmir Files.
Singh warns that delaying film could diminish Khalra's legacy
Singh points out that Punjab '95 isn't just a movie—it's backed by verified history, judicial records, and CBI findings.
He emphasized that it is high time CBFC clears the movie without cuts and gives it a release date.
The film was already screened at Cannes this year but still hasn't gotten an Indian release date.
Singh also warned that delaying the film could diminish Khalra's legacy and keep important history from young Indians.