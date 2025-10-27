Congratulations! Alan Kapoor, Raviraa Bhardwaj are now husband and wife Entertainment Oct 27, 2025

TV actors Alan Kapoor and Raviraa Bhardwaj just got married in a low-key ceremony in Goa.

The couple, who met through friends about two and a half years ago, kicked off their pre-wedding festivities on October 6 and shared sweet moments online with the caption, "Somethings are meant to be 07.10.2025."