Was replaced in 'Tezaab' due to 'industry politics': Aditya Pancholi

The 1988 blockbuster Tezaab catapulted Madhuri Dixit to stardom and is remembered for her electric pairing with Anil Kapoor . However, Kapoor wasn't the first choice for this role. On Monday, actor Aditya Pancholi took to X and revealed that he was replaced in the project due to "industry politics and power games."

Tweet 'Power games shape careers': Pancholi Pancholi wrote, "I was the original choice for Tezaab opposite [Madhuri]. Director N. Chandra, still very much around...can confirm this." "Unfortunately, an actor...through his elder brother (who remains active in the industry), influenced the director to replace me." He added, "Recently, I saw an #Actor speak about nepotism while promoting his new release. Let me say this clearly: Politics in the film industry runs deeper than #Nepotism, Favouritism, manipulation, and power games shape careers more than family ties ever could."

Twitter Post Take a look at his tweet here I was the original choice for Tezaab (1988), opposite @MadhuriDixit . Director N. Chandra, still very much around can confirm this.



Unfortunately, an actor, through his elder brother (who remains active in the industry), influenced the director to replace me. The rest, as they… pic.twitter.com/0GsBvsK2KG — Aditya Pancholi (@AdityaRPancholi) October 27, 2025

Reactions Pancholi promised to also write about 'Trimurti' Several X users lauded Pancholi for his honesty. A user, without naming Kapoor, asked, "But you two worked together in Musafir. Was there any animosity on set? There was the whole Trimurti fiasco also." Pancholi responded, "I will write about Trimurti another time. Thanks." Notably, Pancholi was also considered for the multistarrer Trimurti, but was eventually replaced by Kapoor.