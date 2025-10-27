Chiranjeevi lodges complaint over AI adult video with Bollywood actor

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has lodged a formal complaint with the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police against the circulation of his AI-generated and morphed pornographic videos. The complaint, filed on Monday, details how at least three websites have published and distributed deepfake content falsely depicting the actor in obscene contexts with a Bollywood actor. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Complaint specifics Court granted ad-interim injunction to Chiranjeevi earlier this month Chiranjeevi's complaint follows his recent ad-interim injunction from a Hyderabad civil court to protect his identity against unauthorized exploitation. The actor provided authorities with details of the websites hosting the content, underscoring the malicious nature of the activity. He stated that these actions violated his right to privacy, reputation, and dignity as protected under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

Serious threat Actor says videos part of organized, deliberate conduct Chiranjeevi asserted that the deepfake videos are not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern of "organized and deliberate conduct." He noted the severe reputational damage caused by these fabricated videos, describing them as a threat to "decades of goodwill" he has established in the public domain. "These videos are entirely fake and created using artificial intelligence commonly referred to as deepfake pornography, which unlawfully manipulates and morphs my facial features and persona into obscene content," he stated.