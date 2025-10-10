'Haal': CBFC objects to beef biriyani scene; makers move HC

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly asked the makers of the Malayalam film Haal to remove certain scenes and dialogues from the film, citing religious sensitivities. The Revising Committee, which gave the film an 'A' certificate, also flagged some scenes. The censor board has requested the deletion of scenes featuring the consumption of beef biriyani, among others, before it grants the film a certification. Now, the makers have approached the Kerala High Court .

Specifics What are the other contentious scenes? According to reports, the CBFC has demanded the removal of a song sequence where a character uses Muslim attire to hide her identity. It also wants the deletion of scenes that stereotype communities, such as a police interrogation of schoolboys and dialogues referring to Kannadigas. Other demands include removing dialogues and scenes affecting Christian sentiments, along with court-related documents and data.

Reaction CBFC's demands 'very strange,' says director Director Prasanth Vijayakumar and producer Juby Thomas have expressed their disappointment over the CBFC's demands, per the Indian Express. "Our movie has no violence and is a family entertainer. Let the court look into the content and decide," Vijayakumar said. He added that the film does not insult any religion or faith, calling the CBFC's demands "very strange." The film stars Shane Nigam in the lead role.

Legal action Makers allege illegal, arbitrary delay in getting certificate The makers of Haal have alleged an unreasonable delay by the CBFC in issuing the censorship certificate in their plea to the HC. The petitioners described this delay as "illegal and arbitrary," arguing it violates their fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression.

Court request Petition seeks new guidelines for censorship The petitioners have sought interim relief, asking the censor board to process their application. They have also requested the court to consider framing new guidelines for censorship, including a two-stage system- one at the script stage and another after the film's completion. The High Court has been asked to appoint an advocate commissioner to watch the film and report on its content. The court will hear this plea again on October 14.