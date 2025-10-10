Venice winner Anuparna Roy's 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' heads here Entertainment Oct 10, 2025

Anuparna Roy's Songs of Forgotten Trees, fresh off winning Best Director at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, will close out this year's Indian Film Festival of Sydney.

The film features Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel in lead roles and is set for its Australian premiere at IFFS this October.