Venice winner Anuparna Roy's 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' heads here
Anuparna Roy's Songs of Forgotten Trees, fresh off winning Best Director at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, will close out this year's Indian Film Festival of Sydney.
The film features Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel in lead roles and is set for its Australian premiere at IFFS this October.
More about film and its cast ensemble
The film follows Thooya, a migrant aspiring actress juggling sex work to get by, and Swetha, a newcomer to Mumbai working at a call center.
As roommates, their quiet connection grows through small moments in the chaos of city life.
Supporting cast includes Bhushan Shimpi, Ravi Maan, Pritam Pilania, and Lovely Singh.
Film's wider release plans are yet to be announced
After making history as the first Indian filmmaker to win Best Director in Venice's Orizzonti category, Roy brings her acclaimed film—praised for its subtle storytelling and focus on resilience among marginalized city dwellers—to Australian audiences.
Wider release plans haven't been announced yet.