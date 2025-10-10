Ram Charan to team up with Sukumar post 'Peddi'

Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who is currently shooting for the much-anticipated Peddi with Janhvi Kapoor, is reportedly set to team up with director Sukumar for a new project. According to 123 Telugu, the film will go on floors in early 2026. The report indicates that Peddi's shoot will continue until January 2026, after which Charan will begin work on Sukumar's film.