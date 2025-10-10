Ram Charan to team up with Sukumar post 'Peddi'
What's the story
Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who is currently shooting for the much-anticipated Peddi with Janhvi Kapoor, is reportedly set to team up with director Sukumar for a new project. According to 123 Telugu, the film will go on floors in early 2026. The report indicates that Peddi's shoot will continue until January 2026, after which Charan will begin work on Sukumar's film.
Film buzz
All about 'Peddi'
Peddi, written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has been generating immense buzz since its announcement. The film features Charan in an action-packed avatar, with the story set around a village cricket tournament. The next shooting schedule for Peddi will reportedly begin on Friday (October 10) in Pune with a grand song sequence choreographed by ace choreographer Jani Master.
Film details
Film reportedly secured ₹130cr OTT deal
Peddi, a sports action drama, features an ensemble cast including Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu. The movie is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru with legendary music composer A.R. Rahman composing the soundtrack. Meanwhile, Rangasthalam on X (formerly Twitter) reported that Peddi has bagged a massive OTT deal for its digital rights worth ₹130 crore.