'Bigg Boss 19': Jamie Lever to join the show?
What's the story
The popular reality show Bigg Boss 19 is set to welcome comedian and actor Jamie Lever. Lever, the daughter of veteran comedian Johny Lever, will be joining host Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While her appearance is confirmed, it's yet to be specified whether Lever will be a one-time guest or a wildcard contestant. Meanwhile, this season of Bigg Boss has been making headlines for its unique theme, Gharwalon Ki Sarkar, where housemates make all-important decisions.
Celebrity guests
Previous celebrity guests on 'Bigg Boss 19'
If Lever is coming onto Bigg Boss 19 as a guest, then it'll continue a trend of celebrity guests gracing the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Previous guests have included ex-contestants Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Harsh Gujral, and Gauahar Khan, among others. The show has also seen appearances from Bollywood stars such as Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, who joined Khan for a special episode.
Show details
Everything to know about 'Bigg Boss 19'
Hosted by Khan, Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24, 2025, on JioHotstar and Colors TV. This season features a diverse cast of contestants including Tanya Mittal, Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, and Abhishek Bajaj among others. The drama has recently escalated with the entry of a wildcard contestant, Malti Chahar, after she got into a clash with several contestants.