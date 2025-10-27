Vijay meets kin of stampede victims, offers health insurance policies

On September 27, 2024, a crowd surge during Vijay 's rally in Velusamypuram led to the deaths of 41 people—including women and children—and left at least 83 injured. The tragedy followed a long delay before Vijay's arrival. The CBI is now investigating what went wrong.

Vijay apologized for making families travel to Chennai and promised ongoing support, saying he would visit Karur soon.

He offered condolences, photo frames of the deceased, and ₹5 lakh health insurance policies to each family.

Some relatives questioned why they had to come so far instead of Vijay visiting them locally.