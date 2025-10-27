Vijay meets kin of stampede victims, offers health insurance policies
Actor-politician Vijay met with 37 families who lost loved ones in the tragic Karur rally stampede.
The meeting happened at a resort near Chennai on a Monday after the party was unable to secure permission and a venue for a condolence event in Karur, citing logistical and security issues.
Each family spent about 10-15 minutes with him.
What led to the tragedy
On September 27, 2024, a crowd surge during Vijay's rally in Velusamypuram led to the deaths of 41 people—including women and children—and left at least 83 injured.
The tragedy followed a long delay before Vijay's arrival.
The CBI is now investigating what went wrong.
Some relatives questioned why they had to come so far
Vijay apologized for making families travel to Chennai and promised ongoing support, saying he would visit Karur soon.
He offered condolences, photo frames of the deceased, and ₹5 lakh health insurance policies to each family.
