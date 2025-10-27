Next Article
'De De Pyaar De 2': New song release date revealed
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn and Honey Singh are teaming up again for a dance number, nicknamed the "uncle special," in the upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2.
The song lands on October 29 and is set to add to the story about an older groom caught in hilarious family situations.
The movie arrives in theaters November 14, just in time for some lighthearted fun.
Meet the new cast of 'DDPD 2'
Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh return as Ashish and Ayesha, joined by R. Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, and Meezaan Jafri this time around.
Tabu won't be part of this sequel, but expect new comedic twists that keep the spirit of the original alive while mixing things up for round two.