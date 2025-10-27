Next Article
'Dacoit' release date update: Mrunal Thakur-Adivi Sesh's film heads here
Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur are teaming up for Dacoit, with Sankranti 2026 being a strong possibility.
Sesh shared the update on social media after the film's original Christmas 2025 release was pushed back due to his on-set injury.
The exact date will be announced this Tuesday, October 28th, at 1:08pm.
More about the film
Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit is a bilingual romantic action-thriller about love and revenge, with Sesh in the lead and Thakur playing Juliet, a character with a complicated past.
Anurag Kashyap joins in his Telugu debut as a tough cop.
The movie will be out in both Telugu and Hindi (plus more dubbed versions), with music by Bheems Ceciroleo adding extra emotion to this high-stakes story.