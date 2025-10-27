'Dacoit' release date update: Mrunal Thakur-Adivi Sesh's film heads here

More about the film

Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit is a bilingual romantic action-thriller about love and revenge, with Sesh in the lead and Thakur playing Juliet, a character with a complicated past.

Anurag Kashyap joins in his Telugu debut as a tough cop.

The movie will be out in both Telugu and Hindi (plus more dubbed versions), with music by Bheems Ceciroleo adding extra emotion to this high-stakes story.