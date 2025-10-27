Satyajit Ray's 'Aranyer Din Ratri' returns to Indian theaters

Cast and crew of the film

With legends like Soumitra Chatterjee, Sharmila Tagore, and Simi Garewal leading the cast, this film has always stood out.

The restored version has already been screened at top festivals in Italy and Toronto this year.

Originally nominated for Best Film at Berlin back in 1970, "Aranyer Din Ratri" keeps earning international respect.

Theater-owner Arijit Dutta announced its special release across select Indian cinemas—so if you're into iconic cinema or just want something different on the big screen, this might be your moment.