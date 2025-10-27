Satyajit Ray's 'Aranyer Din Ratri' returns to Indian theaters
Satyajit Ray's classic "Aranyer Din Ratri" is coming back to Indian cinemas on November 7, now digitally restored in crisp 4K.
After making waves at Cannes this May, the film's return is a chance for a new generation to experience the story of four friends from Calcutta and their eye-opening adventure in the wild.
Cast and crew of the film
With legends like Soumitra Chatterjee, Sharmila Tagore, and Simi Garewal leading the cast, this film has always stood out.
The restored version has already been screened at top festivals in Italy and Toronto this year.
Originally nominated for Best Film at Berlin back in 1970, "Aranyer Din Ratri" keeps earning international respect.
Theater-owner Arijit Dutta announced its special release across select Indian cinemas—so if you're into iconic cinema or just want something different on the big screen, this might be your moment.