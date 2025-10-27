Who is Smriti Mandhana's fiancé, music composer Palash Muchhal?
What's the story
Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is currently striving to win the ODI World Cup, but a recent comment has made fans invested in her personal life as well. Earlier this month, when the women's team was in Indore for their WC match, music composer Palash Muchhal was asked about his connection with Mandhana during a press conference at the State Press Club in the city. He said cheekily, "She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore...that's all I want to say."
Career path
Muchhal's journey in Bollywood
So, who is Muchhal? Born in 1995 into an Indore-based Marwari family, he is a trained classical singer and Bollywood music composer. He started his career with the 2014 film Dishkiyaoon and has since worked on projects like Bhoomi and Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive. Apart from composing for films, he also creates independent music and has worked with several big names in the industry. Muchhal is currently shooting for his directorial venture, Raju Bajewala.
Personal life
Relationship timeline and family dynamics
Muchhal and Mandhana have been rumored to be dating since 2019. They have occasionally shared pictures on social media, fueling speculation about their relationship. Speaking about her bond with Mandhana, Muchhal's elder sister Palak said, "My relationship with Smriti is something that I truly cherish in my life." "She has accomplished a lot in a short period of time and is extremely talented." Palak is of course a well-known playback singer, having voiced Jumme Ki Raat and Teri Meri Kahaani.