'Ekaki' trailer out: Ashish Chanchlani goes supernatural with directorial debut

Social media influencer-turned-actor Ashish Chanchlani is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming web series Ekaki. The supernatural thriller will premiere on YouTube on November 27. The recently released trailer gives us a glimpse into the story of a group of friends who visit an abandoned bungalow, Ekaki Villa, for a weekend trip, but soon find themselves facing a paranormal force.

Trailer highlights Here's what happens in 'Ekaki' trailer The trailer, shared on Monday, begins with Chanchlani narrating the story of an abandoned bungalow owned by his uncle. Excited by the prospect, a group of friends decides to host a party at the villa over the weekend. However, their fun quickly turns into fear as they encounter a paranormal force in the house. The series promises an intriguing mix of horror and comedy elements.

Director's debut Chanchlani's directorial debut Chanchlani is not just the director of Ekaki but also plays a crucial role as an actor, writer, and producer through his ACV Studios. This series marks his foray into long-format content creation. The ensemble cast includes Akash Dodeja, Harsh Rane, Sidhanth Sarfare, Shashank Shekar, Rohit Sadhwani, and Grishim Nawani, among others.