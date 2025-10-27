Emraan Hashmi reacts to 'Bards of Bollywood's viral scene
Emraan Hashmi just shared his thoughts on a scene from Aryan Khan's Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, that's been making the rounds online.
In the clip, Raghav Juyal sings Hashmi's hit Kaho Na Kaho (yes, including those catchy Arabic lines) and gives him a shoutout for his place in Bollywood.
The moment caught fire with fans and brought fresh love for Hashmi.
'We knew it would go viral'
Hashmi admitted, "We knew that it (dialogue from Ba***ds of Bollywood) would go viral but never imagined that it would go viral in such a way. Lesson to be learned."
He said he's happy that people now recognize him for that dialogue instead of just an image which starts with S—and he has no complaints.
Meanwhile, here's what else is keeping Hashmi busy
Besides the Netflix buzz, Hashmi is busy promoting HAQ—a courtroom drama inspired by the real-life 1980s Shah Bano case.
Starring alongside Yami Gautam and directed by Suparn S Varma, the film hits theaters November 7, 2025.