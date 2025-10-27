'Haq': Yami-Emraan give powerful performances in emotionally charged trailer 

The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming courtroom drama Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Dhar , was released on Monday. Directed by Suparn Verma, the film is inspired by the landmark 1985 Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs. Shah Bano Begum case . The story revolves around a Muslim woman's fight for her rights after divorce and will hit theaters on November 7.

Trailer highlights Trailer shows happy marriage turning into bitter divorce The trailer opens with Shazia (Gautam Dhar) narrating her struggle for rights. It depicts a happy marriage between Shazia and Abbas (Hashmi), which ends when Abbas decides to marry a younger woman. Despite being slapped with triple talaq and a pre-agreed amount of mehr during the divorce, Shazia boldly challenges the system of triple talaq and demands maintenance for herself and their three children.

Community backlash Despite the backlash, she continues to fight The rest of the trailer shows Shazia facing hostility both in the courtroom and in her community for challenging Islamic law. Despite the backlash, she continues to fight for her rights, urging the judicial system to treat her as an Indian Muslim woman deserving of equal treatment. The film is inspired by Shah Bano's case against triple talaq, where a divorced Muslim woman was denied maintenance beyond the iddat period according to Muslim Personal Law.