Box office: 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' crosses ₹50cr mark

Film has earned ₹55cr+ so far

The movie kept up its momentum in week two—earning ₹4.5cr on Tuesday, ₹3cr on Wednesday, and ₹2.5cr by Thursday—for a total of ₹55cr so far (per Sacnilk).

Impressively, it earned back its ₹25cr budget in just four days.

Viewers are spreading the word about this intense romance between a politician and a superstar, making it one of this season's unexpected hits.