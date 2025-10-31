Next Article
Box office: 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' crosses ₹50cr mark
Entertainment
Milap Zaveri's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is turning heads at the box office, even with mixed reviews.
The film, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has already outperformed Metro In Dino and is holding its own against Thamma.
It's a dramatic story about obsession and heartbreak that seems to be connecting with audiences.
Film has earned ₹55cr+ so far
The movie kept up its momentum in week two—earning ₹4.5cr on Tuesday, ₹3cr on Wednesday, and ₹2.5cr by Thursday—for a total of ₹55cr so far (per Sacnilk).
Impressively, it earned back its ₹25cr budget in just four days.
Viewers are spreading the word about this intense romance between a politician and a superstar, making it one of this season's unexpected hits.