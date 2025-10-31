Box office: 'Kantara Chapter 1' crosses ₹600cr globally

More about the film

Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, the film dives into coastal Karnataka's local legends, following a tribal leader's clash with the Kadamba dynasty.

As a prequel to 2022's "Kantara," it explores the origins of its mystical forest and Daivas.

Thanks to strong word-of-mouth and some seriously impressive visuals, "Kantara Chapter 1" is still drawing crowds weeks after release.