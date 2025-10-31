Next Article
Box office: 'Kantara Chapter 1' crosses ₹600cr globally
"Kantara Chapter 1," the Kannada film released on October 2, just smashed past the ₹600 crore mark at the box office—even with tough competition from other big releases.
That's a huge win for a regional movie, making it one of this year's top earners.
More about the film
Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, the film dives into coastal Karnataka's local legends, following a tribal leader's clash with the Kadamba dynasty.
As a prequel to 2022's "Kantara," it explores the origins of its mystical forest and Daivas.
Thanks to strong word-of-mouth and some seriously impressive visuals, "Kantara Chapter 1" is still drawing crowds weeks after release.