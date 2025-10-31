Actor Tiku Talsania (70) booked for rash driving, dangerous stunts

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania (70) and his co-stars were booked by the Ahmedabad Traffic Police for allegedly performing dangerous bike stunts on the city's roads on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night and was filmed to promote his upcoming Gujarati film Misri. The stunts were performed amidst traffic, sparking immediate backlash online over concerns about road safety. According to Ahmedabad Mirror, Talsania, co-actors Premkumar Gadhvi and Jesal Jadeja were arrested on 6:00pm and released on bail later.

Legal proceedings Case filed under relevant sections of the BNS, MVA Taking cognizance of the viral videos, the Ahmedabad Traffic Police have reportedly registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and Motor Vehicles Act. The case has been filed at 'A' Division Traffic Police Station with Crime Register No. 11191051250588/2025. It pertains to reckless and negligent driving endangering human life under BNS Section 281 and Motor Vehicles Act Sections 177 and 184.

Social media divide Incident sparks debate on social media The incident has divided social media users, with some condemning the actors for setting a poor example and others defending their actions as a creative but misguided promotional attempt. Many have called for stricter enforcement against such public stunts. In one of the viral clips, another actor, Mansi Parekh, is seen striking the iconic Titanic pose while standing on a moving bike, while Talsania is seen standing up as he rides in another video.