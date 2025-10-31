'Baahubali: The Epic' answers old suspense with interval card's joke Entertainment Oct 31, 2025

Baahubali: The Epic—a re-edited mashup of the original two films—just hit Indian theaters on October 31, with a US premiere a day earlier.

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film quickly got people talking thanks to its interval card, which playfully brings back the legendary "Why did Katappa kill Baahubali?" question that had everyone hooked back in 2015.