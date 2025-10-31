Next Article
'Baahubali: The Epic' answers old suspense with interval card's joke
Entertainment
Baahubali: The Epic—a re-edited mashup of the original two films—just hit Indian theaters on October 31, with a US premiere a day earlier.
Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film quickly got people talking thanks to its interval card, which playfully brings back the legendary "Why did Katappa kill Baahubali?" question that had everyone hooked back in 2015.
'Baahubali' continues to rule box office
Instead of making fans wait years for answers this time, the interval card pokes fun at the old suspense and sparked loads of laughs on social media.
Even as a re-release, Baahubali: The Epic is pulling in strong numbers—over ₹5 crore in India already—showing Rajamouli's epic storytelling still hits home.