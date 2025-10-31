Ranbir to revive Raj Kapoor's RK Films, plans directorial debut

The iconic RK Films logo, which has been a part of Indian cinema for generations, may soon grace the silver screen again. According to recent reports, actor Ranbir Kapoor is planning to revive his grandfather and legendary actor Raj Kapoor 's production house, RK Films. The revival will reportedly involve backing three films, including his directorial debut.

Revival details Kapoor is assembling creative team for revival Kapoor is reportedly focusing on assembling a strong creative team before establishing a new facility for RK Films in Mumbai. A source told Mid-Day, "They're not rushing to construct a studio just yet. Right now, the priority is to re-establish the brand." "Eventually, they will create a space which can have the production house's office and a screening theater."

Upcoming films His directorial debut among 3 films Kapoor has expressed his desire to turn director soon, with his debut reportedly among the first three projects to be produced under RK Films. The other two include Ayan Mukerji's next film, marking a reunion with his Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva (2022) director, and Anurag Basu's long-awaited Kishore Kumar biopic starring Aamir Khan. All these projects are reportedly in advanced discussions.