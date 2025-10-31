'Stranger Things' S05 trailer: Vecna returns to haunt Hawkins

Netflix has released the official trailer for Stranger Things Season 5 , the final chapter of its popular thriller series. The trailer provides a glimpse into the lives of Hawkins's favorite kids as they prepare to face off against Vecna one last time. Set in fall 1987, the final season will see Vecna's return with his "whereabouts and plans unknown," according to an official synopsis.

Character development Eleven in 'warrior state' The trailer opens with Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) expressing frustration over being "stuck" with no end in sight. Meanwhile, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is seen training for the final battle against Vecna. In an interview with Tudum, Brown revealed that Eleven will be in "training mode" and "a warrior state" when we meet her at the start of Season 5.

At long last… we can begin. The trailer for the epic final season of STRANGER THINGS is here

Plot details Government's military quarantine Hawkins; hunting for El The synopsis also mentions that the government has put Hawkins under military lockdown and stepped up its search for Eleven, forcing her to go into hiding once again. "As the anniversary of Will's (Noah Schnapp) disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread." "The final battle is looming - and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they've faced before," it read. Meanwhile, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, and Sadie Sink are set to return.