'Stranger Things' S05 trailer: Vecna returns to haunt Hawkins
Netflix has released the official trailer for Stranger Things Season 5, the final chapter of its popular thriller series. The trailer provides a glimpse into the lives of Hawkins's favorite kids as they prepare to face off against Vecna one last time. Set in fall 1987, the final season will see Vecna's return with his "whereabouts and plans unknown," according to an official synopsis.
Character development
Eleven in 'warrior state'
The trailer opens with Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) expressing frustration over being "stuck" with no end in sight. Meanwhile, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is seen training for the final battle against Vecna. In an interview with Tudum, Brown revealed that Eleven will be in "training mode" and "a warrior state" when we meet her at the start of Season 5.
'At long last...we can begin'
At long last… we can begin. The trailer for the epic final season of STRANGER THINGS is here pic.twitter.com/w4WuzuCqRs— sƃuᴉɥʇ ɹǝƃuɐɹʇs (@Stranger_Things) October 30, 2025
Plot details
Government's military quarantine Hawkins; hunting for El
The synopsis also mentions that the government has put Hawkins under military lockdown and stepped up its search for Eleven, forcing her to go into hiding once again. "As the anniversary of Will's (Noah Schnapp) disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread." "The final battle is looming - and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they've faced before," it read. Meanwhile, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, and Sadie Sink are set to return.
Season overview
'Season is sprinting from the start'
Co-creator Ross Duffer revealed that this season starts in chaos because the heroes lost at the end of Season 4. "We usually set up their normal life and how they're going about school...But in this case, this season is sprinting from the start." The final season will be split into three volumes, with Volume 1 premiering on November 26, Volume 2 on December 25, and Volume 3 on December 31.