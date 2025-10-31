Next Article
Veteran actor Tiku Talsania arrested for dangerous bike stunts
Entertainment
Veteran actor Tiku Talsania and two others landed in trouble after pulling off risky bike stunts on Ahmedabad streets—videos of their antics quickly went viral.
The police stepped in, booking the trio under multiple traffic laws for endangering public safety, and even shared a clip of them publicly apologizing for causing a disturbance.
Stunt was meant to promote a movie
Turns out, the stunt was meant to promote an upcoming movie.
While Talsania is well-known from Gujarati theater and Bollywood films, this move has led to legal action and some real-life consequences for everyone involved.