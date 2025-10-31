Veteran actor Tiku Talsania arrested for dangerous bike stunts Entertainment Oct 31, 2025

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania and two others landed in trouble after pulling off risky bike stunts on Ahmedabad streets—videos of their antics quickly went viral.

The police stepped in, booking the trio under multiple traffic laws for endangering public safety, and even shared a clip of them publicly apologizing for causing a disturbance.