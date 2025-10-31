How Farah Khan juggled IVF struggles with directing 'Om Shanti Om'
Filmmaker Farah Khan recently spoke on Serving It Up With Sania about her tough IVF journey, describing how she failed twice and spent days crying in bed.
She opened up about the emotional and physical challenges she faced while managing her directorial responsibilities for Om Shanti Om.
The filmmaker's IVF journey
Farah was among the first Indian celebs to openly talk about IVF, even though it's still a taboo topic for many.
She dealt with harsh side effects—like vomiting and rashes—and her first two attempts didn't work out.
At 42, with only four viable eggs left, she finally succeeded on her third try after taking a break from work.
Happy ending and new beginnings
Her husband Shirish Kunder was by her side through it all—hospital visits, injections, everything.
Their perseverance paid off when Farah gave birth to triplets in 2008.
Since then, she's been using her story to encourage more open conversations around IVF and late motherhood.