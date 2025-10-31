Box office: 'Baahubali' earns ₹5 crore in North America
Baahubali: The Epic just made a huge comeback—its remastered re-release pulled in over ₹10 crore worldwide on day one.
This new cut trims the original two films into a 3-hour-45-minute adventure, with updated edits to keep things fresh for today's crowd.
It earned ₹5 crore each from India and North America alone.
Looking ahead, 'Baahubali' could challenge 'Sanam Teri Kasam's record
The film's success comes from its massive reach, showing in more than 1,150 theaters around the world—including 400+ screens in the US and hundreds more across the UK, Ireland, UAE, and beyond.
While Sanam Teri Kasam still holds the top spot for re-release earnings at ₹41 crore, Baahubali's strong start hints it might set new records soon.
Plus, it outperformed other big re-releases like Ghilli and is already playing in places like Australia and Southeast Asia.