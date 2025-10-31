Next Article
Music mogul Diddy begins 50-month prison sentence
Entertainment
Sean "Diddy" Combs, the well-known music mogul, has started a 50-month prison term at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after being convicted in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
While prosecutors wanted an 11-year sentence, Diddy's lawyers argued for much less—landing him just over four years instead.
Diddy was transferred to Fort Dix on October 30, with his legal team requesting this facility because it offers drug rehab programs and is easier for family to visit.
The prison is about 64km from Philadelphia and has housed other big names before.
If he shows good behavior, there's a chance he could get out early.